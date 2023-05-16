fromis_9 to make long-awaited return with first studio album

K-pop girl group fromis_9 have announced their long-awaited return with their first studio record next month.

On May 16 at Midnight KST, the eight-member girl group unveiled a series of teaser clips announcing the title of their upcoming studio album, ‘Unlock My World’. Due out on June 5 at 6pm KST, it will be fromis_9’s first full-length record since their debut in 2018.

The new teaser resembles a locked phone, which is then unlocked by a pattern that forms the number nine, revealing eight symbols that presumably represent each member of the girl group.

fromis_9 have also released a promotional schedule for the record, highlighting key upcoming dates. The album’s concept trailer will be released on May 29, followed by a highlight medley on May 31 and music video teaser on June 3, all at 9pm KST.

‘Unlock My World’ will mark fromis_9’s first comeback since their fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’ arrived in June 2022. Shortly after the group wrapped up promotions for the release, Pledis Entertainment announced the departure of member Jang Gyu-ri, who had been with the group since their debut.

fromis_9 currently comprises members Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.

News of the group’s return was first reported in February 2023, when YTN Star claimed that music industry officials had shared that fromis_9 would be releasing their first studio album in March.

Pledis Entertainment later confirmed that the act were indeed preparing to make a comeback, but did not comment on its release date at the time.