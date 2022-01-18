fromis_9 say they feel “pressure” being the only girl group under HYBE

The members of fromis_9 have opened up about the group’s change of management over the past year.

Earlier this week, fromis_9 made their comeback with their fourth mini-album ‘Midnight Guest’. The record was accompanied by an vibrant music video for title track ‘DM’, featuring the group enjoying dinner and an eventful night out.

“Wake up the sleeping city, late night, late night / It’s more, more, more exciting / Streets aglow with spotlight, spotlight / When I get closer to you”, members Jisun and Gyuri croon on the chorus.

During a a press conference for the mini-album, leader Saerom revealed that the group feel pressure as the only girl group under a major label HYBE. Last year, management of fromis_9 was transferred from Off The Record Entertainment to Pledis Entertainment due to a “reorganisation” of the former.

“Of course, we feel a sense of pressure at having such a huge agency’s name attached to us”, she shared, as translated by Soompi. “But we tried to think of the pressure as a driving force to make fromis_9’s color stronger.”

Member Hayoung also elaborated on how the change in management also altered the group’s music production process. “[The founder of Pledis] had been producing us from our debut until now, but now there’s a lot of wide support in other areas too, so it feels like we’re working together with him in heart and mind as well”, the vocalist explained.

‘Midnight Guest’ marks fromis_9’s second release under Pledis Entertainment’s management. The nine-piece group previously dropped a digital single titled ‘Talk & Talk’ last September.