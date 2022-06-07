fromis_9 to make comeback with ‘from our Memento Box’ later this month

K-pop girl group fromis_9 have shared that they will be returning with a new mini-album, titled ‘from our Memento Box’

Yesterday (June 6), the Pledis Entertainment act unveiled the title of their forthcoming mini-album with a gif poster on Twitter. The visual features a spinning keychain charm resembling a four-leaved clover, along with the release details for the record. fromis_9’s fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’ is due out on June 27 at 6pm KST.

Pledis first confirmed last month that fromis_9 were preparing to make a comeback in late June, per Soompi. At the same time, the agency also shared that member Baek Ji-heon, who had gone on hiatus in February due to health concerns, would be rejoining the nine-member act for the forthcoming release.

‘from our Memento Box’ will be the girl group’s second mini-album of 2022, arriving just five months after ‘Midnight Guest’, which was led by the title track ‘DM’. It also marks their third release since coming under Pledis Entertainment’s management, following a “reorganisation” of their former agency Off The Record Entertainment last year.

In other news, fellow Pledis Entertainment group SEVENTEEN have recently made a comeback with their fourth studio album ‘Face The Sun’, which dropped alongside their title track ‘Hot’. It was preceded by the release of the group’s first-ever English-language single, ‘Dar+ling’, which also serves as the opening track of the record.