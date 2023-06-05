fromis_9 return with carefree ‘#menow’ music video

K-pop girl group fromis_9 have made a comeback with their first studio album ‘Unlock My World’ and its lead single ‘#menow’.

On June 5 at 6pm KST, the Pledis Entertainment girl group unveiled their music video for ‘#menow’, the title track of their album ‘Unlock My World’, which was released at the same time.

In the new visual, the group appear sullen despite their popularity on social media. However, they find themselves happier than ever performing to an empty concert hall.

They go on to celebrate themselves as a group, both during a night out and from their cosy home. “Feel me now / No more hiding, I like it just as I am / So new, the me now / This is me, what do you think?”, they sing in the uplifting chorus.

The group’s members participated in the writing and composition of several songs on the new record, with all eight of them penning its closing track ‘눈맞춤’, which was also composed by Ha-young.

Vocalist Ji-won also wrote the lyrics to ‘Wishlist’, which she co-composed, while Ji-heon co-wrote lyrics for ‘In the Mirror’ and ‘Prom Night’. Seo-yeon and Na-gyung also helped compose the track ‘My Night Routine’.

‘Unlock My World’ is fromis_9’s first studio album since their debut in 2018 and also marks their first release as an eight-member group, following the departure of departure of member Jang Gyu-ri last July.

Their last release with Gyu-ri had been their fifth mini-album ‘from our Memento Box’ which dropped last June. fromis_9 currently comprises members Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.