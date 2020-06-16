Fryars teams up with Rae Morris on glitchy new single ‘Virtual Reality Games’

Fryars has teamed up with Rae Morris for his first new track in six years, ‘Virtual Reality Games’ – you can listen to it below.

The musician and producer, whose real name is Benjamin Garrett, released his last studio album ‘Power’ back in 2014.

On the glitchy, autotuned-infused ode to futuristic gaming, Garrett expresses the joy of escaping into a digital world. “Go away, player two/ I got better things to do than hang out with you,” he sings.

Speaking of the inspiration behind ‘Virtual Reality Games’, Fryars explained: “The song came from a sudden desire a few years back – to become a gamer and ignore everyone and everything.

“At a time when so many of us are using our voices to push for change (or to fight against it), the idea of switching off from reality might seem at odds with helping to make the world a better place. But even if it’s for a few minutes every day, it is important to take time away to be alone with your thoughts. Alone with yourself. Much of the truth comes from within us.”

An animated accompanying video intersperses illustration by Jack Brown with real-life footage of Garrett and Morris performing the song in VR headsets during lockdown.

Fryars served as a producer on Rae Morris’ 2018 album ‘Someone Out There’, on which he is also credited as a co-writer for a number of songs. The pair had previously worked together on the collaborative single ‘Cold’ from Morris’ debut record ‘Unguarded’.

Garrett also has writing and production credits on Lily Allen’s Mercury-nominated LP ‘No Shame’, having co-written and produced its first single ‘Trigger Bang’ among other cuts.