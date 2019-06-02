“Fuck Farage”: Tom Morello takes aim at Nigel Farage during Muse support slot

The long-standing feud continues...

Tom Morello‘s dislike for Nigel Farage continues, with the former Rage Against the Machine guitarist taking aim at the leader of the Brexit Party during a performance this weekend.

This weekend, Muse returned to the UK for a huge show at London Stadium as part of their ‘Simulation Theory’ world tour. They were joined by support acts Tom Morello and Pale Waves.

Morello, who also performs with Prophets of Rage, released his first album under his own name last October, ‘The Atlas Underground’. During his solo set last night (June 1), he shared a special message for Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

“Fuck Farage,” a sign taped to the back of his guitar read.

Morello has long been a critic of the divisive Brexit campaigner.

Previously branding the politician a “pissweale” after the he adopted the ‘Farage Against the Machine’ title for his LBC podcast, Morello later warned Farage several times against using Rage’s ‘Killing In The Name of’ at Ukip Rallies.

“I am open to accidentally giving Nigel a dry slap, if I encounter him on the tube. Though I doubt he rides the tube for fear of all the dry slaps he would receive”, Morello said.

“Regardless, that son of a bitch better stop using RATM as an underpinning for his racist diatribes, or we’re coming for him. Warning issued!”

Last month, Tom Morello and System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian performed Audioslave’s ‘Like A Stone’ in tribute to Chris Cornell.

Morello paid tribute to Cornell during a solo set at Sonic Temple Music + Arts Festival in Columbus, Ohio. He invited System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian onstage to perform the 2002 single.