‘Fuck The Tories’: The Kunts launch another Christmas Number One bid

The Kunts have released a new Christmas track called ‘Fuck The Tories’ in a fresh bid for the Christmas Number One spot.

The British punks’ new song – which is officially out December 16 – is a scathing takedown of The Conservative party and the the current political and social climate.

“They fucked up the economy, they fucked the NHS / they fucked up the environment we’re in a fucking mess,” they sing on the track, accompanied by a video in which someone in a Boris Johnson mask wrestles with a pensioner.

In a statement, The Kunts said the song is a “barbed but factually accurate protest song shining a light in simplest terms on 12 years of Conservative corruption, lies and incompetence”.

Their spoof website added that the song is: “Spreading a little Christmas misery to those who’ve given us such a shit year (and previous 11 years…)”.

You can listen to ‘Fuck The Tories’ and watch the video below.

The Kunts’ previous two singles, ‘Boris Johnson Is A Fucking C**t’ and ‘Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking C**t‘, both reached number five in the UK singles chart in 2020 and 2021 respectively as they attempted to score a Christmas Number One.

Last year they lost out on the Number One to LadBaby’s ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’, a rivalry which also saw the acts warring with one another in the press.

Speaking of their first success, frontman Kunt told NME last year: “As someone who has spent most of the last 25 years peddling his sweary wares around 100-200 capacity pub venues believe me, it was overwhelming.”

They also released their Jubilee single ‘Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce’, earlier this year.