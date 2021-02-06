Fucked Up have shared new album ‘Year Of The Horse’ – listen to its 19-minute first track below.

‘Year Of The Horse’ is the latest in the band’s Zodiac series of albums, released periodically to coincide with the Chinese new year. In recent years, they’ve shared ‘Year Of The Dragon’ (2014), ‘Year Of The Hare’ (2015) and ‘Year Of The Snake’ (2017).

As of now, ‘Year Of The Horse’ is only available to purchase on Bandcamp, but its first song – a 19-minute behemoth – is available to stream for free on the platform.

“For now this is just living on Bandcamp,” the band tweeted. “No spotify, no streaming. We will announce the physical in a while. For the next few months this will just be released as song and story, so please enjoy. Full lyrics are available with download.”

Act 1 of Year of the Horse is out today. Thanks for everyone's patience.https://t.co/eHjRRWuLXL — Fucked Up (@FUCKEDUP) February 5, 2021

When sharing the new album, the band dedicated the release to Power Trip singer Riley Gale and Iron Age’s Wade Allison, who both passed away last year.

We have a new record coming out tomorrow. And that record is dedicated to Wade Allison, and Riley Gale. — Fucked Up (@FUCKEDUP) February 5, 2021

Upon Gale’s passing last year, the band paid tribute on social media, calling the singer “one of the best to ever ever do it,” with singer Damian Abraham adding: “I will love and miss you forever Riley.”

Fucked Up’s most recent album ‘Dose Your Dreams’ came out in 2018. A four-star NME review of the album said: “For those who may be longing for Fucked Up’s hardcore punk days of old, you needn’t fret: the trio of opener ‘None Of Your Business, Man’, ‘House of Keys’ – both equipped with churning guitars, thumping drums, and Abraham’s impassioned roar – and the searing ‘Accelerate’ are sure to get the circle pit-minded faction of their fanbase on side.

“There’s almost something for everyone on ‘Dose Your Dreams’, and, thankfully, that eclectic aspect to Fucked Up’s most ambitious project yet means it leans more towards opus than hopeless.”