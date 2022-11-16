Fucked Up confront gentrification on new single ‘Found’

Fucked Up have shared the second single, ‘Found’, from their upcoming album ‘One Day’.

The opening track from the Canadians hardcore band’s sixth album was inspired by guitarist Mike Haliechuk’s experiences living on one of the oldest streets in North America and the troubling consequences of gentrification.

“I used to live on Davenport Road, which is one of the oldest streets in North America, and has been a First Nations trail for thousands of years, running along the north shore of Lake Iroquois, which receded after the last ice age,” said Haliechuk.

“Just to the east was Taddle Creek, which was buried underground during the 19th century, to build the streets I walk on. I thought about gentrification a lot, watching little stores get swallowed up by big buildings until I realised I am one of those big buildings.”

Listen to the track below.

Haliechuk explained that name of the song comes from the Shadi Bartsch translation of the Aeneid, where she points out that the words ‘found’ and ‘stab’ open and close the book.

“That discovery is actually conquest, and that settlement is always violence. And that any story I try to tell myself about the place I found to live can only be a story to justify the expansion of one people across the world of another.”

Fucked Up’s new album ‘One Day’ is out January 27, 2023 via Merge. As its title suggests, the majority of the album was written and recorded within the confines of a single day.

Elsewhere, the band’s frontman Damian Abraham will be guesting on The HIRS Collective’s upcoming album ‘We’re Still Here’, on which he lends his vocals to the penultimate track, ‘Unicorn Tapestry Woven In Fire’ alongside Marissa Paternoster and Pinkwash. The album is out March 24, 2023.