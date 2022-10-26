Fucked Up announce new album ‘One Day’, share title track

Fucked Up have announced a new album, with ‘One Day’ set to arrive on January 27, 2023 via Merge.

As its title suggests, the majority of the album’s parts were written and recorded within the confines of a single day. The idea was prompted by guitarist Mike Haliechuk towards the end of 2019, with Haliechuk writing and recording his contributions to the record over three eight-hour sessions.

“Twenty-four hours can feel like a long time, but you can get a lot done then, too,” Haliechuk said in a press release. “It can feel like forever and one minute at the same time “If you work on something for one day, it can end up being really special.”

The announcement of ‘One Day’ arrives alongside a video for its title track, directed by Colin Medley and filmed at the Great Hall in the band’s native Toronto. Watch that below and pre-order/pre-save the album here.

‘One Day’ sees frontman Damian Abraham return to contributing lyrics for the first time since 2014 album ‘Glass Boys’.

“What do I want to say to friends who aren’t here anymore? What do I want to say to myself?” Abraham said of his creative approach. “There was a lot of inner reflection going on, and after retreating into the fantasy world with [2021 album] ‘Year of the Horse’, this record is like we’re returning to real life.”

Drummer Jonah Falco added that the forthcoming record is “about how we see time passing in our lives”. He continued: “It represents the realisation of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members. All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.”

Fucked Up’s last conventional album was 2018’s ‘Dose Your Dreams’. ‘Year Of The Horse’, the ninth instalment in their ongoing Zodiac project, arrived in May of last year. It was the last project to feature longtime guitarist Ben Cook, who left the band in late 2021.

Fucked Up’s ‘One Day’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Found’

2. ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’

3. ‘Huge New Her’

4. ‘Lords of Kensington’

5. ‘Broken Little Boys’

6. ‘Nothing’s Immortal’

7. ‘Falling Right Under’

8. ‘One Day’

9. ‘Cicada’

10. ‘Roar’