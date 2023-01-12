Fucked Up share new single ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’, announce 2023 UK tour

Fucked Up have shared a new single called ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’ and announced a UK headline tour for 2023.

The song serves as the third preview of the Canadian’s hardcore band’s sixth studio album ‘One Day’, which is due for release on January 27 via Merge – you can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Following on from ‘Found’ and the record’s title track, Fucked Up’s latest offering arrives with a Maxwell McCabe-Lokos-directed official video.

“I asked the captain if we’d reach the shore before the morning/ He just stared ahead and cursed the mighty waves as they appeared,” frontman Damian Abraham barks in the first verse of the raw ‘I Think I Might Be Weird’.

“Where are we going is the question I’m afraid to ask/ I don’t remember getting on this ship, they said I volunteered.”

You can watch the video below.

Additionally, Fucked Up have detailed a run of UK live shows for this March. The stint will conclude with a date at Lafayette in King’s Cross, London. Other concerts are scheduled in cities including Bristol, Sheffield, Glasgow, Manchester and Brighton.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT tomorrow (January 13) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. See the full itinerary below.

9 – The Fleece, Bristol

10 – The Cavern, Exeter

11 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

12 – The Leadmill 2, Sheffield

13 – The Cluny, Newcastle

14 – Room 2, Glasgow

15 – The Deaf Institute, Manchester

16 – Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

17 – Patterns, Brighton

18 – Lafayette, London

Fucked Up are also set to tour the US in 2023 – find the full schedule and ticket details here.

As its title suggests, the majority of the forthcoming ‘One Day’ (the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Dose Your Dreams’) was written and recorded within a 24-hour period – an idea guitarist Mike Haliechuk came up with in 2019.

The new record sees Abraham return to contributing lyrics for the first time since 2014 album ‘Glass Boys’.

Drummer Jonah Falco, meanwhile, said that ‘One Day’ is “about how we see time passing in our lives”.

“It represents the realisation of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members,” he continued. “All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.”