Watch footage from Fugees’ first reunion show in New York

After announcing their reunion this week, Fugees played their first show in 15 years in New York last night (September 22) – see footage, setlist, reaction and more below.

The hugely influential hip-hop group – Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – announced this week that they would reunite for a 2021 world tour celebrating 25 years of their classic 1996 record ‘The Score’.

A series of worldwide arena shows begin in November, but the band previewed the tour last night with a special pop-up show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 venue in New York City.

At the show, the trio played a nine-song set featuring a host of tracks from ‘The Score’ as well as their famous version of Lori Lieberman’s ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ and Bob Marley & The Wailers classic ‘No Woman, No Cry’, which closed the set.

See footage reaction, setlist and more from Fugees’ first show in 15 years below:

As soon as she touched the stage I caught that good art chill! Fugees 25th anniversary preview was special. pic.twitter.com/3qJ4tRgkzd — Jesse K (@JesseKay) September 23, 2021

The Fugees were unbelievable for the 35 minutes they played after a 3 hour wait. Hope they don’t do what they did tonight to any other show on their tour but damn if I didn’t say “damn we’re seeing them” when they finally came on pic.twitter.com/7r59LlEm2o — Ross (@One_Sweet_Ross) September 23, 2021

Fugees played:

‘The Score’

‘How Many Mics’

‘Zealots’

‘Fu-Gee-La’

‘Clef’s Tune’

‘Nobody’

‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’ (Lori Lieberman cover)

‘Ready or Not’

‘No Woman, No Cry’ (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

Fugees’ arena tour dates will at the start of November in Chicago. A London show at The O2 is set for December 6, before the tour wraps up with TBC shows in Nigeria and Ghana.

See Fugees’ upcoming reunion tour dates below. Tickets go on sale here from 10am local time on Friday (September 24).

NOVEMBER 2021

2 – Chicago, United Center

7 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

12 – Los Angeles, The Forum

18 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

21 – Miami, FTX Arena

26 – Newark, Prudential Center

28 – Washington DC, Capital One Arena

DECEMBER 2021

4 – Paris, La Defense Arena

6 – London, The O2

18 – Ghana, TBC

TBC – Nigeria, TBC

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Lauryn Hill said of the group in a statement. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention.

“I decided to honour this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”