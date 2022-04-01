Fuji Rock Festival announces first wave of 2022 performers: Halsey, Jack White, Foals and more

Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival has unveiled the first phase of its 2022 lineup, led by headliners Jack White and Halsey, as well as Foals, Bonobo, Fontaines D.C. and more.
This marks the return of international artists to Fuji Rock Festival following a 2021 edition comprising an all-Japanese line-up. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and screened classic sets from past years of Fuji Rock online instead.
Other international artists on the line-up include Dinosaur Jr, Syd, Arlo Parks, Black Pumas, Tom Misch, Mura Masa, Hiatus Kaiyote, Superorganism, Japanese Breakfast, Snail Mail and more.
FUJI ROCK FESTIVAL’22LINE UP IS HERE !出演日別第１弾ラインナップ発表！Advance Tickets & Official ToursNow Available! 👉 https://fujirockfestival.com
Japanese artists on the line-up include Kikagaku Moyo, Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, PUNPEE and Sherbets. See the line-up poster above, which promises “MANY more artists to be announced”.
The annual festival, which was established in 1997, will return to Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture from July 29 to 31 this year.
Advance tickets for this year’s festival are now on sale. One-day tickets are set at 20,000 yen each, with two-day and three-day ticket options available at 36,000 yen and 46,000 yen. Campsite and auto camp tickets are also available for those hoping for the full outdoor festival experience.
Fuji Rock Festival was nominated for Best Festival In The World at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards, losing out to Las Vegas fest Life Is Beautiful.
The Fuji Rock Festival 2022 phase 1 lineup is:
Friday, July 29:
Bonobo
Dawes
Hiatus Kaiyote
Jonas Blue
SYD
D.A.N.
Kikagaku Moyo
Michael Kaneko
Night Tempo
OGRE YOU ASSHOLE
Original Love
SPECIAL OTHERS
WONK
Saturday, July 30:
Jack White
Foals
Arlo Parks
Black Pumas
Dinosaur Jr.
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
CreativeDrugStore
The fin.
GLIM SPANKY
GRAPEVINE
Kyoto Jazz Sextet feat. Takeo Moriyama
Yoshie Nakano
Yuta Orisaka
Soushi Sakayama
Say Sue Me
Sherbets
Snail Mail
toconoma
Sunday, July 31:
Halsey
Mura Masa
Tom Misch
Hanaregumi
PUNPEE
ZUTOMAYO
ALTIN GÜN
Elephant Gym
FONTAINES D.C.
go!go!vanillas
Ishizaki Huwie
Japanese Breakfast
Kroi
Macaroni Empitsu
Kaho Nakamura
Nariaki Obukuro
Kakubarhythm
Hayato Sumino
SUPERORGANISM