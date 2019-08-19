Full soundtrack tracklist for ’13 Reasons Why’ season 3 revealed

Featuring Yungblud, Charli XCX and many more.

The full tracklist for the upcoming soundtrack to Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why season three has been revealed – featuring the likes of Yungblud, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Charli XCX, HEALTH and Frightened Rabbit.

The controversial show has previously been soundtracked by the likes of New Order, Billie Eilish, Years & Years and Tears For Fears. Now, Interscope have confirmed that Yungblud will be returning along with Twin Shadow, The Decemberists, K Flay and more.

The full tracklist is:

‘Teeth’ – 5 Seconds Of Summer

‘Die A Little’ – Yungblud

‘Fuck, I’m Lonely’ – Lauv, featuring Anne-Marie

‘Swim Home’ – Cautious Clay

‘Another Summer Night Without You’ – Alexander 23

‘Miss U’ – Charli XCX

‘Favorite Drug’ – Daydream Masi

‘Keeping It In The Dark’ – Daya

‘Young Forever’ – Jr Jr

‘All That’ – Drama Relax, featuring Jeremih

‘This Baby Don’t Cry’ – K Flay

‘Walk Forever By My Side’ – Twin Shadow

‘Slaves Of Fear’ – HEALTH

‘All Your Life’ – Angelo De Augustine

‘Culture’ – Hembree

‘Still Want To Be Here’ – Frightened Rabbit

‘Ordinary World’ – Eskmo, featuring White Sea

The soundtrack for season three will be released on August 23 – the same day that the show hits Netflix.

The hit Netflix show, based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name, starts its first series by telling the story of a 17-year-old girl called Hannah Baker. Hannah takes her own life, leaving a box of tapes explaining her reasons why before Clay Jensen listens through them all in his attempt to come to terms with her death. There has been much debate surrounding the show’s depiction of suicide and depression.

Speak to NME, Yungblud defended 13 Reasons Why for the manner in which it sheds light on such issues.

“I think it’s really important,” Yungblud told NME. “There’s so much controversy around this show because people think it’s glamorising anxiety. I do not. It’s doing what good art should do: it’s highlighting a subject that people wouldn’t normally talk about.”

“People say that it’s triggering and uncomfortable. I suffer from anxiety and depression, and I have a lot of my life. Do you know what’s more uncomfortable than that? Someone not understanding what you’re going through.”

He added: “For me, that show gives education and understanding to people who would never normally understand it. Some people might say ‘Oh, it’s just a phase’ and not understand what anxiety is. I think this show is important.”

One artist to have previously appeared on the soundtrack but attacked the show was Carseat Headrest – who argued that 13 Reasons Why was guilty of ‘glorifying suicide‘.

‘As someone who contributed to the soundtrack for 13 Reasons Why, I am obliged to tell you all that it’s kind of fucked,’ he wrote on Twitter. “Writers: please don’t tell kids how to turn their miserable and hopeless lives into a thrilling and cathartic suicide mission. Kids: this is not a narrative you need to subscribe to. Go watch ‘spring breakers’ instead.”

Executive producer Selena Gomez later responded to the criticisms stating: “We stayed very true to the book and that’s initially what [author] Jay Asher created was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story and I think that’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] gonna come no matter what. It’s not an easy subject to talk about, but I’m very fortunate with how it’s doing.”

For help and advice on mental health: