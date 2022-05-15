NewsMusic News

Here are all the winners from the Billboard Music Awards 2022 – rolling list

The bulk of the awards were handed out on TikTok, with the rest of the winners to be announced during the televised ceremony

By Rhian Daly
Olivia Rodrigo Kanye West
Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West CREDIT: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West are leading the winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 today (May 15), following 54 of the show’s 62 victors being announced.

The bulk of the awards were handed out during a TikTok livestream, while the rest of the winners will be revealed at a ceremony at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight. The show begins at 8pm ET (1am BST).

Rodrigo and West are currently tied on six wins apiece at this year’s BBMAs, with the ‘Sour’ star collecting Top New Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and more. West, meanwhile, picked up trophies including Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist and Top Christian Album and Top Gospel Album, both for ‘Donda’.

Going into the ceremony, The Weeknd held the most nominations with 17 nods, followed by Doja Cat on 14. West, Rodrigo and Justin Bieber were close behind, appearing in 13 categories each.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo. CREDIT: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

The BBMAs 2022 will be hosted by Diddy and will feature performances by Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran and Machine Gun Kelly. Morgan Wallen will also appear after being banned from the 2021 ceremony after a video of him saying a racial slur emerged online.

Travis Scott will also perform, making his first major public appearance after the crowd crush tragedy that occurred during his headline set at last year’s Astroworld festival. The incident left 10 people dead and, according to a recent filing, thousands injured.

“To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life,” Diddy said in a recent interview with Billboard. “Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back outside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

The winners from the Billboard Music Awards 2022 will be updated below as they are announced (highlighted in bold).

Top Artist

Doja Cat
Drake – winner
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo – winner
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake – winner
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS – winner
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift – winner

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo – winner
The Weeknd

Kanye West
Kanye West. CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo – winner
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele
BTS – winner
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo – winner
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo – winner
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist 

BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran – winner
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) – winner

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd

Doja Cat Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd – winner

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat – winner
Summer Walker
SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) – winner
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake – winner
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake – winner
Juice WRLD
Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) – winner

BTS
BTS CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift – winner
Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift – winner

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) – winner
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) – winner

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny. Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty Images

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny – winner
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny – winner
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis – winner
Karol G
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado – winner
Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) – winner

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga – winner
Marshmello
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye – winner

The Rolling Stones
(L-R) Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform live with The Rolling Stones in 2021. CREDIT: Jason Koerner/WireImage

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye – winner

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, ’30’
Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’
Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’ – winner

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends
Encanto – winner
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’
Givēon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time’
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’
Summer Walker, ‘Still Over It’
The Weeknd, ‘Dawn FM’

Top Rap Album

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ – winner
Moneybagg Yo, ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’
Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’
The Kid LAROI, ‘F*ck Love’
Ye, ‘Donda’

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, ‘Life Rolls On’
Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’
Taylor Swift, ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’
Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ – winner
Walker Hayes, ‘Country Stuff: The Album’

Top Rock Album

AJR, ‘OK Orchestra’
Coldplay, ‘Music of the Spheres’
Imagine Dragons, ‘Mercury – Act 1’
John Mayer, ‘Sob Rock’
twenty one pilots, ‘Scaled and Icy’ – winner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the “All Too Well” New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, ‘Corta Venas’
J Balvin, ‘Jose’
Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’
Karol G, ‘KG0516’ – winner
Rauw Alejandro, ‘Vice Versa’

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, ‘Minecraft – Volume Alpha’
FKA twigs, ‘Caprisongs’
Illenium, ‘Fallen Embers’
Porter Robinson, ‘Nurture’
Rüfüs Du Sol, ‘Surrender’

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, ‘My Savior’
CeCe Winans, ‘Believe for It’
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, ‘Old Church Basement’
Phil Wickham, ‘Hymn of Heaven’
Ye, ‘Donda’ – winner

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, ‘Believe for It’
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, ‘Old Church Basement’
Maverick City Music, ‘Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition’
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, ‘move your heart.’
Ye, ‘Donda’ – winner

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’
Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘good 4 u’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’
Glass Animals, ‘Heat Waves’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘good 4 u’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Selling Song

BTS, ‘Butter’ – winner
BTS, ‘Permission to Dance’
Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’
Ed Sheeran, ‘Bad Habits’
Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

The Weeknd. CREDIT: Getty Images

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’ – winner
Ed Sheeran, ‘Bad Habits’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘good 4 u’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, ‘Peaches’
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’
Ed Sheeran, ‘Bad Habits’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘good 4 u’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

BTS, ‘Butter’
Ed Sheeran, ‘Bad Habits’
Lil Nas X, ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Viral Song 

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’ – winner
Gayle, ‘abcdefu’
Glass Animals, ‘Heat Waves’
Masked Wolf, ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’
Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, ‘You Right’
Givēon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, ‘Peaches’
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave The Door Open’ – winner
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, ‘Essence’

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, ‘Knife Talk’
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, ‘Way 2 Sexy’
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’ – winner
Masked Wolf, ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’
Polo G, ‘Rapstar’

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa performs in Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 as part of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, ‘You Should Probably Leave’
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, ‘If I Didn’t Love You’
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, ‘Buy Dirt’
Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’
Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’ – winner

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, ‘My Universe’
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’
Imagine Dragons, ‘Follow You’
Måneskin, ‘Beggin” – winner
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, ‘Meet Me at Our Spot’

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, ‘Volví’
Bad Bunny, ‘Yonaguni’
Farruko, ‘Pepas’
Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’ – winner
Rauw Alejandro, ‘Todo De Ti’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ – winner
Farruko, ‘Pepas’
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, ‘You’
Tiësto, ‘The Business’
Travis Scott & HVME, ‘Goosebumps’

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, ‘My Jesus’
Ye, ‘Hurricane’ – winner
Ye, ‘Moon’
Ye, ‘Off The Grid’
Ye, ‘Praise God’

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, ‘Jireh’
Ye, ‘Hurricane’ – winner
Ye, ‘Moon’
Ye, ‘Off the Grid’
Ye, ‘Praise God’

