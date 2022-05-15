Here are all the winners from the Billboard Music Awards 2022 – rolling list

Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West are leading the winners at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 today (May 15), following 54 of the show’s 62 victors being announced.

The bulk of the awards were handed out during a TikTok livestream, while the rest of the winners will be revealed at a ceremony at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena tonight. The show begins at 8pm ET (1am BST).

Rodrigo and West are currently tied on six wins apiece at this year’s BBMAs, with the ‘Sour’ star collecting Top New Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and more. West, meanwhile, picked up trophies including Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist and Top Christian Album and Top Gospel Album, both for ‘Donda’.

Going into the ceremony, The Weeknd held the most nominations with 17 nods, followed by Doja Cat on 14. West, Rodrigo and Justin Bieber were close behind, appearing in 13 categories each.

The BBMAs 2022 will be hosted by Diddy and will feature performances by Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Ed Sheeran and Machine Gun Kelly. Morgan Wallen will also appear after being banned from the 2021 ceremony after a video of him saying a racial slur emerged online.

Travis Scott will also perform, making his first major public appearance after the crowd crush tragedy that occurred during his headline set at last year’s Astroworld festival. The incident left 10 people dead and, according to a recent filing, thousands injured.

“To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life,” Diddy said in a recent interview with Billboard. “Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back outside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

The winners from the Billboard Music Awards 2022 will be updated below as they are announced (highlighted in bold).

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake – winner

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo – winner

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake – winner

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS – winner

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift – winner

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo – winner

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo – winner

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS – winner

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo – winner

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo – winner

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran – winner

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) – winner

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd – winner

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat – winner

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) – winner

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake – winner

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake – winner

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) – winner

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift – winner

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift – winner

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) – winner

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) – winner

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny – winner

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny – winner

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis – winner

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado – winner

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) – winner

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga – winner

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye – winner

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye – winner

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, ’30’

Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’ – winner

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto – winner

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’

Givēon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Summer Walker, ‘Still Over It’

The Weeknd, ‘Dawn FM’

Top Rap Album

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ – winner

Moneybagg Yo, ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’

Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’

The Kid LAROI, ‘F*ck Love’

Ye, ‘Donda’

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, ‘Life Rolls On’

Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’

Taylor Swift, ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ – winner

Walker Hayes, ‘Country Stuff: The Album’

Top Rock Album

AJR, ‘OK Orchestra’

Coldplay, ‘Music of the Spheres’

Imagine Dragons, ‘Mercury – Act 1’

John Mayer, ‘Sob Rock’

twenty one pilots, ‘Scaled and Icy’ – winner

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, ‘Corta Venas’

J Balvin, ‘Jose’

Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’

Karol G, ‘KG0516’ – winner

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Vice Versa’

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, ‘Minecraft – Volume Alpha’

FKA twigs, ‘Caprisongs’

Illenium, ‘Fallen Embers’

Porter Robinson, ‘Nurture’

Rüfüs Du Sol, ‘Surrender’

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, ‘My Savior’

CeCe Winans, ‘Believe for It’

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, ‘Old Church Basement’

Phil Wickham, ‘Hymn of Heaven’

Ye, ‘Donda’ – winner

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, ‘Believe for It’

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, ‘Old Church Basement’

Maverick City Music, ‘Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition’

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, ‘move your heart.’

Ye, ‘Donda’ – winner

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘good 4 u’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Glass Animals, ‘Heat Waves’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘good 4 u’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Selling Song

BTS, ‘Butter’ – winner

BTS, ‘Permission to Dance’

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Ed Sheeran, ‘Bad Habits’

Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’ – winner

Ed Sheeran, ‘Bad Habits’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘good 4 u’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, ‘Peaches’

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Ed Sheeran, ‘Bad Habits’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘good 4 u’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

BTS, ‘Butter’

Ed Sheeran, ‘Bad Habits’

Lil Nas X, ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – winner

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears’

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’ – winner

Gayle, ‘abcdefu’

Glass Animals, ‘Heat Waves’

Masked Wolf, ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, ‘You Right’

Givēon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, ‘Peaches’

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave The Door Open’ – winner

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, ‘Essence’

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, ‘Knife Talk’

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’ – winner

Masked Wolf, ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

Polo G, ‘Rapstar’

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, ‘You Should Probably Leave’

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, ‘Buy Dirt’

Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’

Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’ – winner

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, ‘My Universe’

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Imagine Dragons, ‘Follow You’

Måneskin, ‘Beggin” – winner

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, ‘Meet Me at Our Spot’

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, ‘Volví’

Bad Bunny, ‘Yonaguni’

Farruko, ‘Pepas’

Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’ – winner

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Todo De Ti’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ – winner

Farruko, ‘Pepas’

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, ‘You’

Tiësto, ‘The Business’

Travis Scott & HVME, ‘Goosebumps’

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, ‘My Jesus’

Ye, ‘Hurricane’ – winner

Ye, ‘Moon’

Ye, ‘Off The Grid’

Ye, ‘Praise God’

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, ‘Jireh’

Ye, ‘Hurricane’ – winner

Ye, ‘Moon’

Ye, ‘Off the Grid’

Ye, ‘Praise God’