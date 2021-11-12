Fun Lovin’ Criminals announce departure of frontman Huey Morgan

Fun Lovin’ Criminals have announced the departure of frontman Huey Morgan.

Morgan formed the New York band in 1993 with Brian Leiser and Steve Borgovini, the latter of whom left in 1999. The group have released six studio albums – the most recent being 2010’s ‘Classic Fantastic’ – and continue to perform live.

Writing on social media today (November 12), Fun Lovin Criminals said: “Huey has officially confirmed his departure from the band. We wish him all the best with his endeavours.

“We will continue as Fun Lovin’ Criminals because of the love and dedication we have for our music and our fans. More details to follow.”

Morgan is yet to comment on the news. Fun Lovin’ Criminals now consists of Leiser (aka Fast) and Frank Benbini. You can see their statement below.

Huey Morgan is also well known for his career as a DJ and presenter on BBC 6 Music and beyond. The Huey Show currents airs on the station between 10am and 1pm on Saturdays, while he’s also hosted programmes on Radio 2.

Additionally, Morgan has made TV appearances on shows such as Question Time, Skins and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, which he has also guest-hosted.

Morgan made headlines in 2013 after he smashed a cup on Buzzcocks before storming off the set. He appeared annoyed during the ‘next lines’ segment of the show, during which he was asked to complete lines from ‘Fun Lovin’ Criminals’ songs.

“I just thought you guys might do something different for a change,” he told guest hosts Rizzle Kicks.

Morgan released his debut solo album, ‘Say It To My Face’, in 2012 under the moniker Huey And The New Yorkers.