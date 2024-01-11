Fundraiser launched for legendary house music vocalist Kathy Brown’s stage four cancer treatment

A fundraiser has been launched to help pay for legendary house music vocalist Kathy Brown’s stage four lung cancer treatment.

The South Carolina-born artist, known for songs like ‘Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher, ‘Joy’ with Third Party and Soul Central’s ‘Strings Of Life (Stronger On My Own)’, was diagnosed with cancer late last year, and it has now spread to her brain.

Following an emergency operation, she is now undergoing a course of radiotherapy and immunotherapy.

“Kathy and her family are now facing the harsh reality of what this means – not only the physical and medical challenges but also the many financial ones,” reads a press release.

“Like most artists who have devoted their careers to dance music, without being able to perform there’s little to no chance of Kathy being able to earn an income. Kathy has poured her heart and soul onto stages and dancefloors all over the world for more than thirty years, and is now asking for help.”

Brown’s daughter, Chanta Joyner, has set up a GoFundMe campaign, which has so far raised $24,833 (£19,506) of a $50,000 (£39,276) goal.

Alongside the fundraising, UK record label Toolroom have announced charity single ‘Turn Me Deeper’ from Wh0, Mark Knight & James Hurr featuring Brown’s vocals. The single is out January 19, and can be pre-ordered here.

All the original writers have allocated all publishing earnings towards the fundraiser, along with the artists and Toolroom pledging all of their royalties.

“My mother has poured her heart and soul onto stages and dance floors all over the world for more than thirty years, and now she needs your love and support more than ever,” the GoFundMe description reads.

“My siblings and I are going to do everything we can to take care of her, but the costs we are facing with medical expenses and monthly bills is overwhelming.

“My mom deserves the best care and comfort that money can buy. I know that she has thousands of fans all over the world who adore her voice and her beautiful spirit.”

The description adds that London-based record label Revival, who Brown was recently working with, have offered to match contributions up to $10,000 (£7,864.50).

Brown originally found fame as the lead singer of the group Praxis, before going on to release her own US dance hits.