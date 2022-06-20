Fundraiser launched to send terminally ill Glastonbury veteran to this year’s festival

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by the friends of a terminally ill man to help send him to this year’s Glastonbury festival.

Nigel Stonehouse, 58, was diagnosed with kidney and lung cancer in May. He has been attending Glastonbury for the last 30 years, and was referred to by his friends as a “festival veteran”. He was set to attend this year’s edition of Glastonbury this week, but has become unable to travel without medical assistance.

Friends of Stonehouse – a former bricklayer from Hartlepool – launched a GoFundMe campaign over the weekend, looking to raise funds to transport him by helicopter from North Tees hospital to the festival grounds at Pilton, Somerset. “In the last week, Nige has taken a sudden turn and has been told that not only is his cancer incurable, but it is progressing fast and is aggressive,” the campaign description reads. “Nige was planning to be with us all at Glastonbury next week, and he has made it his dying wish to make it there, even if only for a few hours for one last time.

“The palliative care team suggested commissioning a helicopter to get him there and back… We are asking that anyone who is able, makes a donation no matter how small to try and help us make this happen… we want to move heaven and earth to get him there. It would mean the world to Nige and to all who love him.”

Organisers finished their call for aid by stipulating that should Stonehouse ultimately be too unwell to travel, funds will be donated to charities associated with Glastonbury.

The effort has garnered the attention of some prominent names in music. Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook), who will perform at this year’s festival, wrote on Twitter: “[Stonehouse is] so poorly with cancer they’re going to have to fly him in by air ambulance. If you’d join me in helping Nige’s dying wish then pls donate here.”

Folks. I’ve been contacted by the friend of a terminally ill man who wants to go to Glasto 1 last time. He’s so poorly with cancer they’re going to have to fly him in by air ambulance. If you’d join me in helping Nige’s dying wish then pls donate here. https://t.co/Nc9ljPm0jg — Fatboy Slim (@FatboySlim) June 19, 2022

At the time of writing, the “Get Nige to Glasto” fundraiser had exceeded it’s £12,000 goal, however you can still donate here. NME has reached out to the fundraiser’s organisers for comment.

Glastonbury 2022 returns between between June 22 and 26 after a two-year coronavirus delay. Tickets for the event – which features headliners Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar – sold out in just 20 minutes.

Earlier this month, attendees were alerted to a nationwide train strike that could affect travel to the venue. Earmarked as the biggest rail strike to face the nation in 30 years, the strike begins tomorrow (June 21) and also takes place on June 23 and 25. Disruption to travel is expected to affect travellers to and from the Pilton grounds up until Monday June 27.