GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Funeral For A Friend to play material from first three albums on 2021 UK tour

The band reunited last year for a trio of special charity gigs

By Will Richards
Funeral For A Friend
Funeral For a Friend perform at Cardiff University on October 27, 2019. Credit: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Funeral For A Friend have announced details of a special 2021 UK tour, in which they’ll play material from their first three albums.

The band reunited last year for a trio of charity gigs, which followed their breakup in 2016.

Earlier this year, the Welsh rock band were announced for the 2020 edition of Download Festival, which was subsequently cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Now though, it appears their comeback will continue, with seven UK dates set for next April, which will see them play music from their 2003 debut ‘Casually Dressed & Deep In Conversation’, 2005’s ‘Hours’ and their third album, 2007’s ‘Tales Don’t Tell Themselves’.

Funeral For a Friend
Funeral For a Friend.

See Funeral For A Friend’s 2021 UK tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (July 10) at 10am BST, with a special presale for fans who sign up to the band’s mailing list.

April 2021

17th – Cardiff, Great Hall
18th – Birmingham, O2 Institute
19th – Newcastle, University
20th – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
22nd – Sheffield, O2 Academy
23rd – Manchester, O2 Ritz
24th – London, Electric Brixton

The band’s 2019 comeback charity shows came in support of one of the band’s biggest fans, Stuart Brothers, who had been given “a few short weeks to live by his Doctors.”

Advertisement

“Recently, a man who can quite legitimately lay claim to being the world’s biggest FFAF fan (both literally and figuratively!), our friend Stuart ‘Big Stu’ Brothers, has been stricken with a terrible illness which has ultimately led to a terminal prognosis,” the band wrote.

“As Stu’s friends, we wanted to do something to help; particularly for his family and three young sons, who are going through unspeakable trauma right now.” Proceeds from the show went directly to Brothers’ family.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.