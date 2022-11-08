Funeral for Migos’ Takeoff to be held in Atlanta this week

Takeoff‘s funeral is due to take place this Friday (November 11) in his home city of Atlanta, Georgia, it has been reported.

The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of last Tuesday morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.

It has since been confirmed by a preliminary autopsy report that Takeoff died as a result of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arms”. The full report is not yet complete.

As Consequence reports, Takeoff will be officially laid to rest following a service at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It is not yet known whether members of the public will be able to attend.

Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Georgia, is set to provide the eulogy, according to Channel 2 Action News. The funeral will begin at 1pm local time.

Drake, who last week paid tribute to Takeoff on his Table For One radio show, has rescheduled his planned theatre show in New York City on Friday so that he can attend the ceremony.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” the Canadian artist wrote on Instagram Stories. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

Last week, police in Houston made an appeal for witnesses to come forward in order to help identify the gunman who fired the fatal shot at Takeoff. No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting at the time of writing.

The late rapper was with Quavo (his uncle and Migos bandmate) when he was shot after a fight broke out. Police said that they believed Takeoff was not involved in the confrontation.

The likes of Beyoncé, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross have paid tribute to Takeoff since his tragic death.

Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto players recently came together to honour Takeoff with an in-game funeral service. An invite for the virtual event read: “Tonight, we laid Takeoff to rest. All fans welcome (at all) three locations. All white at the church, all black at the house party.”