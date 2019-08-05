Funeral For A Friend reform for special charity shows

October concerts will raise money for family of superfan and focus on the early years

Funeral For A Friend are reforming for two special charity concerts, three years after splitting up.

The Welsh metallers are playing shows in October to raise money for one of the band’s biggest fans, Stuart Brothers, who is terminally ill.

The concerts will be their first since playing a farewell tour in 2016, which climaxed with two shows at London Forum.

The new shows are at Cardiff Globe on October 28 and Shepherds Bush O2 Empire the day after. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (August 7) for O2 Priority customers and on general sale on Friday.

In a statement, the band explained that they initially intended to help Brothers’ family by holding an auction of band memorabilia. “We’ll still do that,” the statement said. “But it became apparent that the way in which we could best help Stu was to perform some fundraising shows.”

As Brothers, known as Big Stu, was a Funeral For A Friend fan from the start of the band’s career in the early ’00s, the shows will focus on their early career from 2002-07.

The shows will feature guitarist Darran Smith, who left in 2010, and drummer Ryan Richards, who departed in 2012. The core remaining line-up of Matt Davies-Kreye, Kris Coombs-Roberts, Rich Boucher and Gav Burrough will also perform at the shows.

The band released seven albums, starting with 2003’s ‘Casually Dressed And Deep In Conversation’ and ending with ‘Chapter And Verse’ in 2015.