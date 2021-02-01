Funko Pop! has announced new Motörhead and AC/DC figures – check out the preview images below.

The US collectables company has released the ‘Ace Of Spades’ and ‘Highway To Hell’ figurines are part of their ongoing ‘Albums’ series.

Late Motörhead frontman Lemmy is featured on the band’s new toy, which pays homage to their classic fourth studio record (released in 1980). Angus Young, meanwhile, has been immortalised as a figure that harks back to AC/DC’s sixth LP from 1979.

“Release your inner rocker and celebrate the timeless album from rock legends, Motorhead! Labelled as its most commercially successful album; this is going to be a massive hit amongst fans, so don’t miss out on your chance to grab this latest Pop! Albums drop and give it centre stage in your growing collections!” a description reads.

“Up next for Pop! Albums, it is of course rock icons AC/DC with their fifth international studio album ‘Highway To Hell’. Featuring an unmistakable Pop! Vinyl figure of legendary lead guitarist Angus Young in his signature school uniform attire, this is one drop you rockers do not want to miss out on!”

You can find further information on Funko Pop!’s latest releases on their official website here.

Lemmy, who died in back in 2015, was made into an action figure last year to mark the 40th anniversary of ‘Ace of Spades’. The 3.75″ ‘ReAction’ figurine was designed by Super7, a collectables and pop-culture company based in San Francisco.

Motörhead also celebrated the milestone by launching their own “warts and all” podcast (titled The Motörcast) and releasing a special reissue, the deluxe version of which included a previously unheard show from the ‘Ace Up Your Sleeve’ tour.

Earlier this month Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump got the Funko Pop! treatment. The likes of Pet Shop Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and My Chemical Romance were also transformed into Pop toys in 2020.