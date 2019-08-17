It's coming soon...

Funko Pop! are releasing a new Marilyn Manson collectable next year, it was announced yesterday (August 16).

Sharing a picture of the doll online, Funko Pop announced that the collectable would be available in February 2020.

“Hey you, what do you see? Something beautiful or something free?” Funko wrote on social media. “Celebrate singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, visual artist and author Marilyn Manson with a Pop! Marilyn collectible.” You can see an image of the new doll below.

Last month (July 9), Manson himself hinted that fans may get to hear his new album before the end of the year.

The shock-rock icon, whose last album came in 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’, says he has recorded six songs so far for its follow up.

“Last night, I was working pretty late in the studio, and we finished the sixth song. So, it’ll be out before the end of the year, definitely. I plan on going on the ‘Twins of Evil’ tour, and I have an art book that I’m going to release, and I’ll probably have a bunch of exhibitions all over to go along with it. And then I’ll release the album after that,” Manson told Revolver in July.

Describing what fans can expect, Manson also said that he was toying with the idea of self-titling his next record.

He added: “I feel in fighting mode, ready to take it all on, and make a record, and keep that flag a-flying, and to make sure people know that this isn’t just sort of tapering off — this is hitting hard right now. And I think that’s why I think Marilyn Manson, self-titled, is probably the most descriptive album title, considering it’s the stories of what put me here.”