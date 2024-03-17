Future and Metro Boomin announce two new collaborative albums

Metro Boomin and Future have announced that they will be releasing two collaborative albums in the next month.

The two rappers confirmed the news in a trailer released to social media on March 8, which features the voice of the late Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy.

The clip sees the pair pull up in a pair of luxury cars in a remote setting, which then cuts to the title ‘We Don’t Trust You’, and the dates “3 22 24” and “4 12 24”.

It has since been confirmed that ‘We Don’t Trust You’ will be the first of the two releases, on March 22, while a second album will follow on April 12.

“Two LPs’ worth of Metro’s sinister cinematic soundscapes and Future’s irresistible demon musicality,” says an official statement. “These projects are a culmination of rap’s most fruitful partnership.”

The two artists first collaborated on the 2013 single ‘Karate Chop’, with Future taking the lead and Lil Wayne on the feature, and Boomin on production. They have worked together consistently since then, including on Future’s major single ‘Mask Off’.

Metro Boomin released his most recent full-length record, ‘Heroes & Villains’, in 2022, becoming his third US Number One album.

He also created the original soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse last year, receiving co-production credits on 10 tracks.

Atlanta rapper Future also last released an album in 2022, in the form of ‘I Never Liked You’, his ninth full-length in total.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “After more than a decade of working alongside the Atlanta’s rap pool – which continues to grow in talent and notoriety – Future has proved time and again that he’s special. Throughout those years, it’s been a pleasure to see him improve his craft.”

“At times, in the past, he has relied on his autotune to compensate for lacklustre lyricism, but Future is a megamind whose pioneering spirit is the very reason trap feels alive today. With ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’, you’ll happily applaud him for that.”