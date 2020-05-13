Future announces new album ‘High Off Life’ out this Friday

Future has taken to social media to announce that his new album, ‘High Off Life’, will be available to stream on Friday May 15.

The surprise follow-up to 2019’s ‘The Wzrd’ will be 21 tracks long and features a slew of guest artists, including Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more.

‘High Off Life’ was not the original title of the album, with Future revealing last month to XXL Magazine that it was to be called ‘Life Is Good’ for the collaboration he had with Drake of the same name.

In the same interview with XXL, he revealed how the sudden passing of Juice WRLD impacted him. “It was heartbreaking about Juice,” he said.

“Still to this day, I’m heartbroken. Rest in peace to Juice WRLD. He’s a great artist. He had so much more to do.”

View the full tracklist of ‘High Off Life’ below.

Future’s ‘High Off Life’ tracklist is:

‘Trapped In The Sun’ ‘Hitek Tek’ ‘Touch The Sky’ ‘Solitaires’ (feat. Travis Scott) ‘Ridin Strikers’ ‘One Of My’ ‘Posted With Demons’ ‘Hard To Choose One’ ‘Trillionaire’ (feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again) ‘Harlem Shake’ (feat. Young Thug) ‘Up The River’ ‘Pray For A Key’ ‘Too Comfortable’ ‘All Bad’ (feat. Lil Uzi Vert) ‘Outer Space Bih’ ‘Accepting My Flaws’ ‘Life Is Good’ (feat. Drake) ‘Last Name’ (feat. Lil Durk) ‘Tycoon’ ‘100 Shooters’ (feat. Meek Mill and Doe Boy) ‘Life Is Good’ remix (feat. Drake, DaBaby and Lil Baby)