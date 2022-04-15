Future announces release date for upcoming new album

Future has announced the release date for his new album, having teased the record over the past few weeks.

The as-yet-untitled project would be the follow-up to the rapper’s 2020 LP ‘High Off Life’, which featured a the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more.

NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said of ‘High Off Life’: “Despite its glimpses of greatness, though, this album revisits too many of the rapper’s trademark themes to truly make good on his jubilant pre-release promises.”

In February, Future released ‘Worst Day’ – his first solo single in almost two years. It came with an accompanying music video, in which American YouTuber and dating advisor Kevin Samuels plays Future’s therapist, describing himself as a “professional image consultant”.

Now, Future has revealed that the new album will be out on April 29. “Date 4.29 title TBA,” he wrote on Instagram, telling fans that the title would be coming soon.

Future has worked on a number of collaborations in the past two years. In 2020, he teamed up with Swae Lee to work with the Internet Money collective on new song ‘Thrusting’.

Later the same year, Future and Lil Uzi Vert dropped their new collaborative album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’. The 16-track collection was executive produced by DJ Esco, and arrived alongside a Hype Williams-directed video for album track ‘That’s It’. The pair released the deluxe edition of the album a week later.

Last year, KSI shared his collaboration with Future and 21 Savage, ‘Number 2’, which appeared on KSI’s second studio album ‘All Over The Place’.

At the end of 2021, he also became the first artist in history to amass over 10million followers on SoundCloud. Future acknowledged his achievement on his Instagram Story, simply writing “thank u” with a heart emoji.

Elsewhere, Future is due to be headlining Rolling Loud Miami in July, alongside Kanye West (billed under his legal name, Ye) and Kendrick Lamar. Tickets are available here.