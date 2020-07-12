Future announces scholarship for students affected by coronavirus

Future has announced a new scholarship scheme for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming through the Atlanta rapper’s FreeWishes Foundation, the ‘I’m Still A Dreamer’ scheme will give away money to 2020 graduates from high schools in Georgia who are planning on entering higher education.

“You don’t have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach for your dreams,” Future said in a press release announcing the new initiative. “Despite this Covid-19 pandemic, I encourage all dreamers to continue to dream big.”

In order to apply for grants through the scholarship, high school graduates who are set to be enrolled on a college course in the second half of 2020 must submit a video about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their education. The maximum award is $2,500.

The FreeWishes foundation was created by Future alongside his mother Stephanie Jester, who adds: “We acknowledge that many families have been financially impacted by COVID-19. As we fast forward into this new climate we would like to continue to make dreams come true and wishes come true.”

Interested applicants can apply for the ‘I’m Still A Dreamer’ scholarship here, with submissions are due on July 27. Winners will be announced on August 4.

Back in May, Future shared surprise new album ‘High Off Life’. In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The Atlanta don boasts a groaning guestlist and certified bangers – including the rap anthem of the year so far – but doesn’t quite fulfil his sales pitch.

“Future described his last album, 2019’s ‘The Wizrd’, as the closing of a chapter, meaning that ‘High Off Life’ seemed primed to signal a fresh start. Despite its glimpses of greatness, though, this album revisits too many of the rapper’s trademark themes to truly make good on his jubilant pre-release promises.”