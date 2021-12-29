Future becomes first artist with over 10million SoundCloud followers

Future has hit a huge milestone, becoming the first artist in history to amass over 10million followers on SoundCloud.

It appears that the rapper hit the milestone this week, though according to RouteNote, he’s been the most followed artist on the platform since at least June of this year; at the time, it was reported he held 9.92million followers.

Future acknowledged his achievement on his Instagram Story, simply writing “thank u” with a heart emoji.

Advertisement

RouteNote also noted other artists that have huge followings on the platform. Big Sean is hot on Future’s tail with 9.5million followers at the time of writing, while Pusha T, Lana Del Rey and Big K.R.I.T. are just a few of the artists that have earned over 8million followers.

2021 marked Future’s return to festival stages across the world, and he’s consistently brought in the big guns in way of surprise guests. His headlining set at London’s Wireless Festival featured a special appearance from longtime collaborator Drake, and more recently, Kanye West appeared on stage with him during his set at Rolling Loud California.

Future’s last solo full-length effort, ‘High Off Life’, arrived in May of last year. Of the album, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton wrote, “Despite its glimpses of greatness, though, this album revisits too many of the rapper’s trademark themes to truly make good on his jubilant pre-release promises.”

However, Future did link up with pioneering Soundcloud rapper Lil Uzi Vert for collaborative album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’ towards the end of 2020.