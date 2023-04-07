Future cancels last two dates of North American tour: “It breaks my heart”

Future has cancelled the last two dates of his North American ‘One Big Party’ tour, which was scheduled to wrap up in Kansas City and Minneapolis this week.

Prior to last night’s (April 6) stop at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, the rapper (whose real name is Nayvadius Cash) told Billboard that he was disappointed to be cancelling the remaining dates: “It breaks my heart that I will no longer be connecting with my fans in Kansas City and Minneapolis,” he said. “I look forward to reconnecting with each of you at another time. Thank you for all your love and support through the years.”

An exact reason for the cancellation was not provided, nor has it been confirmed whether rescheduled shows are planned; NME has contacted Cash and his representatives for clarification. The affected shows were scheduled to go down tonight (April 7) and tomorrow (April 8) at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and the Target Center in Minneapolis, respectively. Refunds will be issued from ticketholders’ original point of purchase.

Cash performed night’s show in Indiana as scheduled. The tour itself kicked off in New Orleans on March 9, with other dates going ahead in Dallas, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Columbus, Milwaukee and Oakland.

The tour came in support of Cash’s ninth album as Future, ‘I Never Liked You’, which arrived last April via his own Epic Records imprint Freebandz. In a four-star review, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams said of the effort: “Future is a megamind whose pioneering spirit is the very reason trap feels alive today. With ‘I Never Liked You’, you’ll happily applaud him for that.”