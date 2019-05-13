Future Classic and Dropbox are giving artists the opportunity to win studio time in L.A.

Future Classic are also hosting a night at London’s Moth Club

Future Classic and Dropbox are offering emerging artists the opportunity to win two weeks’ worth of studio time in L.A.

In collaboration with Dropbox, Future Classic, the Australian founded music company, has announced a Studio Residency for emerging artists at the recording studios it operates in Frogtown, Los Angeles.

Opened in April 2018, the Future Classic x Dropbox Studio has, in addition to hosting many artists from the Future Classic roster, also played host to artists such as Ryan Hemsworth, Aloe Blacc, Moses Sumney, Clairo, JPEGMAFIA, Clams Casino, Emma Louise, Broods, Jacques Greene, Axel Boman, Chrome Sparks, MorMor, Glass Animals and more.

The opportunity will “enable unsigned artists from around the world the opportunity to work in the creative space and get assistance from the Future Classic team in setting up writing and recording sessions with other artists, writers and producers,” a press release reads. “Successful applicants will also get exposure to a steering committee of industry mentors comprising agents, concert promoters, managers, label and publishing executives and creative professionals in music adjacent industries.”

Successful artists will receive two weeks’ studio time, and financial assistance is available to contribute to travel and accommodation costs associated with the residency.

Available to artists worldwide, submissions can be made here.

Aside from the announcement, Future Classic are hosting a series of live events including a night at London’s Moth Club on May 14 in partnership with Eat Your Own Ears.

According to the press release, the show is a free-with-RSVP event and features a “dazzling array for new talent including the playful electronica of Chrome Sparks and the subtly epic pop of Late Verlane. These events are an ode to Future Classic’s party-throwing roots and an effort to spotlight emerging artists in cities across the globe.”

Future Classic And Dropbox Presents dates:

May 14 – Future Classic | London – Moth Club

Ft. Chrome Sparks, Late Verlane + special guests

May 20 – Future Classic | LA – Morrocan Lounge

Ft. Reo Cragun, Harry Teardrop + special guest

June 5 – Future Classic | Sydney – Oxford Art Factory

Ft. Basenji, yergurl, Jeida Woods + special guest

For free entry, RSVP here.