Future Islands announce new album ‘As Long As You Are’ and share new single ‘Thrill’

Future Islands have announced their new album — get full details on ‘As Long As You Are’ below.

The new record will arrive via 4AD on October 9, following the band’s 2017 LP ‘The Far Field’.

The Baltimore four-piece made their comeback last month with the release of new single ‘For Sure’, and they’re now sharing another new track and video – watch and hear ‘Thrill’, which is created by the band’s own Samuel T. Herring, below.

Advertisement

On the new album’s release date, Future Islands are set to play a special ticketed livestream show from their hometown of Baltimore, with tickets on sale now.

Last year, the band previewed seven new songs, including new single ‘Thrill’, during a gig at the Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts.

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘As Long As You Are’ below.

1. Glada

2. For Sure

3. Born In A War

4. I Knew You

5. City’s Face

6. Waking

7. The Painter

8. Plastic Beach

9. Moonlight

10. Thrill

11. Hit The Coast

Advertisement

In a four-star review of Future Islands’ ‘The Far Field’, NME said: “In some respects on ‘The Far Field’, not that much has changed. Musically, they haven’t meddled with the formula they’ve been nurturing for a decade. The songs are built around Gerrit Welmers’ rippling synths and William Cashion’s propulsive basslines. And Herring’s still determined to plough all of his rawest emotions into the lyrics.”

Since the release of that album, Herring released his debut rap solo album under the alias Hemlock Ernst in October 2019. ‘Back At The House’ was created with producer Kenny Segal.