Future Islands have already begun work on their next album

Future Islands have confirmed that they have started work on their next album.

The Baltimore band released their sixth album ‘As Long As You Are’ back in October, following on from 2017’s ‘The Far Field’.

Just three months on from the arrival of ‘As Long As You Are’, Future Islands have now confirmed that they are back in the studio and currently at work on their seventh LP.

Advertisement

Sharing a snap on Instagram of the band at work and all wearing face masks, Future Island’s latest image is captioned: “Back in the studio… #LP7”.

While Future Islands already have their eye on their next project, the band did celebrate ‘As Long As You Are’ last week with a live performance of the song ‘Plastic Beach’ on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Future Islands also shared Dan Deacon‘s nine-minute remix of their song ‘For Sure’ last week.

Back in November, Future Islands reworked The National frontman Matt Berninger‘s solo single ‘One More Second’.

Advertisement

“Every time I put on Future Islands my impression of the human condition improves,” Berninger said in a statement. “Their remix of ‘One More Second’ kills me.”