Future Islands return with heart-wrenching ballad ‘Deep In The Night’

“Deep in the night/ You know, I miss you more when I’m stuck inside/ This room without you, and you’re still asleep/ I’m like a prowling lion that’s seeking pride/ When the morning finds you,” sings frontman Samuel T Herring over glistening synths and a steady, processed drum beat.

The singer then declares his love in the chorus: “I belong to you/ I belong to you/ When you take my hand, I understand/ Where you end and that’s where I began.”

‘Deep In The Night’ is accompanied by an official black-and-white music video that sees Future Islands performing the romantic single in silhouette. You can watch the clip – directed and edited by Albert Birney – above.

The group – completed by Gerrit Welmers, William Cashion and Michael Lowry – will perform as part of the Wider Than Pictures concert series in Dublin on August 24. They’ll also appear at Connect Festival in Edinburgh and End of the Road Festival in Dorset.

Additionally, Future Islands are due to support Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Manchester next week, and will play their own headline shows in Middlesbrough, Cambridge, Norwich and Wolverhampton. You can buy any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘As Long As You Are’, NME described the album as “maybe an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands”.

“It may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor,” it added, “but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries.”