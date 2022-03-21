Future Islands unveil new UK and EU tour dates

Future Islands have added more dates to their huge tour of the UK and Europe – check out dates below and buy your tickets here.
The ‘Calling Out In Space’ tour comes on the back of the band’s 2020 album ‘As Long As You Are’. It’s the band’s UK first tour since 2018.
The band – made up of Gerrit Welmers, Michael Lowry, Samuel T. Herring and William Cashion – will continue their worldwide tour now into October and November with a further 20 UK and European headline shows.
Tickets for the the new dates will go on general sale on March 25 at 10am local time. Buy tickets for the gigs here.
A Spotify pre-sale begins on 22 March at 10am local time and you can find out further information about that here.
You can see the full list of tour dates here:
*indicates new dates
MARCH 2022
1 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
2 – Warsaw, Palladium Warszawa
4 – Munich, TonHalle
5 – Zagreb, Tvornica Kulture
6 – Milan, Fabrique
8 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz
9 – Madrid, La Riviera
10 – Lisbon, Camp Pequeno
12 – Nimes, La Paloma
13 – Paris, Olympia
15 – Utrecht, Ronda
17 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp
19 – Lille, Aeronef
20 – Antwerp, De Roma
21 – Cologne, E-Werk
23 – Manchester, Academy
25 – London, Alexandra Palace
27 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
28 – Dublin, Vicar Street
31 – Newcastle, Northumbria SU Institute
APRIL 2022
1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
AUGUST 2022
16 – Cologne, E-Werk
17 – Munich, TonHalle
18 – Berlin, Columbiahalle
22 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene
24 – Copenhagen, Vega (tickets valid from 26 February)
25 – Copenhagen, Vega (tickets valid from 27 February)
29 – Helsinki, The House of Culture
19 – Bergen, NO, USF Verftet*
OCTOBER 2022
20 – Stavenger, Folken*
22 – Gothenburg, Trädgår’n*
24 – Aarhus, Voxhall*
26 – Utrecht, (Ronda) (tickets valid from 15 March)
27 – Leipzig, Werk 2*
28 – Nuremberg, Z-Bau Saal*
30 – Prague, Lucerna Music Bar*
31 – Vienna, Arena Wien*
NOVEMBER
1 – Budapest, Akvarium Klub*
3 – Rome, Orion Live Club*
4 – Milan, Fabrique
5 – Winterthur, Salzhaus*
7 – Paris, L’Olympia
8 – Dortmund, FZW*
10 – Leeds, O2 Academy*
11 – Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall*
12 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall*
14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy*
16 – Nottingham, Rock City*
17 – Southhampton, O2 Guildhall*
18 – Brighton, Brighton Centre*
19 – Exeter, Exeter University – Great Hall*
Reviewing Future Islands’ new album ‘As Long As You Are’, NME wrote: “‘As Long As You Are’ maybe an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands and it may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor, but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries.”
Since the album’s release last year, the band have revealed that they’re already working on their next album, which will be their seventh.