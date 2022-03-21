Future Islands unveil new UK and EU tour dates

Future Islands have added more dates to their huge tour of the UK and Europe – check out dates below and buy your tickets here.

The ‘Calling Out In Space’ tour comes on the back of the band’s 2020 album ‘As Long As You Are’. It’s the band’s UK first tour since 2018.

The band – made up of Gerrit Welmers, Michael Lowry, Samuel T. Herring and William Cashion – will continue their worldwide tour now into October and November with a further 20 UK and European headline shows.

Advertisement

Tickets for the the new dates will go on general sale on March 25 at 10am local time. Buy tickets for the gigs here.

A Spotify pre-sale begins on 22 March at 10am local time and you can find out further information about that here.

You can see the full list of tour dates here:

*indicates new dates

MARCH 2022

1 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

2 – Warsaw, Palladium Warszawa

4 – Munich, TonHalle

5 – Zagreb, Tvornica Kulture

6 – Milan, Fabrique

8 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

9 – Madrid, La Riviera

10 – Lisbon, Camp Pequeno

12 – Nimes, La Paloma

13 – Paris, Olympia

15 – Utrecht, Ronda

17 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

19 – Lille, Aeronef

20 – Antwerp, De Roma

21 – Cologne, E-Werk

23 – Manchester, Academy

25 – London, Alexandra Palace

27 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

28 – Dublin, Vicar Street

31 – Newcastle, Northumbria SU Institute

APRIL 2022

1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Advertisement

AUGUST 2022

16 – Cologne, E-Werk

17 – Munich, TonHalle

18 – Berlin, Columbiahalle

22 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene

24 – Copenhagen, Vega (tickets valid from 26 February)

25 – Copenhagen, Vega (tickets valid from 27 February)

29 – Helsinki, The House of Culture

19 – Bergen, NO, USF Verftet*

OCTOBER 2022

20 – Stavenger, Folken*

22 – Gothenburg, Trädgår’n*

24 – Aarhus, Voxhall*

26 – Utrecht, (Ronda) (tickets valid from 15 March)

27 – Leipzig, Werk 2*

28 – Nuremberg, Z-Bau Saal*

30 – Prague, Lucerna Music Bar*

31 – Vienna, Arena Wien*

NOVEMBER

1 – Budapest, Akvarium Klub*

3 – Rome, Orion Live Club*

4 – Milan, Fabrique

5 – Winterthur, Salzhaus*

7 – Paris, L’Olympia

8 – Dortmund, FZW*

10 – Leeds, O2 Academy*

11 – Cardiff, Cardiff University Great Hall*

12 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall*

14 – Birmingham, O2 Academy*

16 – Nottingham, Rock City*

17 – Southhampton, O2 Guildhall*

18 – Brighton, Brighton Centre*

19 – Exeter, Exeter University – Great Hall*

Reviewing Future Islands’ new album ‘As Long As You Are’, NME wrote: “‘As Long As You Are’ maybe an unexpected handbrake turn for Future Islands and it may not be as hit-laden as its predecessor, but it’s a refreshing record in its own right and one that throws up plenty of existential quandaries.”

Since the album’s release last year, the band have revealed that they’re already working on their next album, which will be their seventh.