Future Islands unveil seven new songs at Massachusetts gig

It's been two years since their last album

Future Islands, who are currently on tour while working on the follow-up to their 2017 album ‘The Far Field’, have unveiled a bunch of new material while on the road.

On Sunday (September 1), the band previewed seven new songs during a show at the Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts. According to Stereogum, a fan noted that the unreleased tracks are called “The Painter”, “Hit The Coast”, “Born In A War”, “Thrill”, “B.Ham”, “Plastic Beach” and “Moonlight”. However, it is not yet confirmed if the songs are set to appear on the group’s next album.

“This has been a lot of fun,” vocalist Samuel Herring told the crowd before launching into “Born In A War”. “We’ve been off the road for about eight or six months since we got off our last tour. We’ve been taking time [to be with] our family and trying to keep our other lives together.”

“It’s such a joy to be back on stage and sharing some new songs,” he added. “This means that creativity is the thing that brought us together and pushes us.” Watch footage of the performances below, courtesy of fan Patrick Garriepy:

Two years ago, the Baltimore trio released their fifth album ‘The Far Field’, which NME’s Greg Cochrane hailed in a four-star review as “an album that consolidates what Future Islands have got”.

Future Islands kicked off their five-date Northeast tour last month in New Jersey. It concludes September 5 at Philadelphia’s Dell East Music Center.