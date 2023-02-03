Future, Missy Elliott, Glorilla, and more to perform during Grammy’s hip-hop celebration

Future, Missy Elliott, Glorilla and more are set to perform during this week’s Grammy’s tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.

Earlier this week, Questlove revealed that he’s co-curated the tribute in a new announcement video released on January 31, teasing that he’d been working on the tribute with some of the “biggest names” in hip-hop.

The performance will honour the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s beginnings and will see a range of acts perform from the genre, across “its past, its present, its future,” according to Questlove.

In the video, Questlove said: “I’m really really thrilled to announce that there’s gonna be a special segment on the Grammy telecast, this Sunday night, honouring hip-hop’s 50th.

“Can you believe 50? It’s going to be an absolutely amazing moment with some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history — its past, its present, its future.”

Questlove went on to say that hip-hop’s “impact on our culture and our world” is “immeasurable” and described it as a “driving force in the music, in the culture.” He continued: “I’ve had the great privilege of co-curating this thing with The Roots and many many others that are gonna join us that night. So, you gotta see it.”

Now, the names of those performing has been revealed and it’s set to include Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

LL Cool J will also introduce the event, perform, and give a dedication.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

“It’s contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics, and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our year-long celebration of this essential genre of music.”

The 65th Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, with comedian Trevor Noah on hosting duties for the third time in a row. Nominations were announced in November, with the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Adele leading the way.