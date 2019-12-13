‘Future Nostalgia’: Dua Lipa releases title track from second album

Dua Lipa has released ‘Future Nostalgia’, the “playful” title track from her upcoming second album.

The singer has teamed up with ‘Uptown Funk’ co-writer Jeff Bhaskar on the new release, which follows ‘Don’t Start Now‘ – the first track to arrive from the record.

Due tweeted: “Tonight, on the last full moon of the decade my album title track FUTURE NOSTALGIA is outtt at MIDNIGHT on all platforms!! It’s a lil something to tie you over till the new year. I wrote this one with @JeffBhasker and Clarence Coffee Jr. one afternoon in LA…”

She added: “It’s all playful and fun and not taking ourselves too seriously but we loved it so much we wanted to share it wiv ya!”

As for the record itself, Dua recently admitted that it sees her heading in a “nostalgic” direction.

“It’s very disco-orientated. I guess I got a lot of inspiration from ‘Electricity’ and ‘One Kiss’; it felt like the natural progression,” she said. “The album is really nostalgic with new sounds.”

Next year, she will also head out on her her ‘Future Nostalgia’ 2020 arena tour of UK and Ireland.

The ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer will head out on the road in May 2020, with the tour kicking off at London’s O2 Arena for two shows on May 26 and 27.

In April, she also revealed that she is working with Chic legend Nile Rodgers on the new record.