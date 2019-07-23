Future responds after footage emerges of his bodyguard allegedly getting knocked out in Ibiza

The altercation occurred at the island's airport yesterday

Future has responded following claims that his bodyguard got knocked out during a fight in Ibiza this week, footage of which has been subsequently uploaded online.

According to TMZ, the altercation occurred yesterday (July 22) at Ibiza Airport just as the Atlanta rapper had landed on the Spanish island.

Sources told TMZ that the fight started after Future turned down a photo request from a group of at least 10 men, causing the latter to “erupt in anger”. It’s reported that Future’s bodyguard then stepped in to get the rapper to his car, and an altercation broke out.

Future gave his take on the incident in a statement which was shared to his Instagram Stories yesterday. “Basically these fake goons ask to suck my dick for a picture I toldem [sic] NOOOOO…apparently they get angry and do sum sucker shit,” he wrote.

“I left the airport, they edit the video they filmed and sent it to blogs. Real real tuf [sic] guys,” he continued. “What they did to security I didn’t see period, I’m not a witness to anything… leave me out [I didn’t have] anything to do with this incident.”

