Future reveals new album title ‘I Never Liked You’, teases Kanye West collaboration

Future has revealed details of his new album title and cover, and has shared a clip of a collaboration with Kanye West.

Epic Records shared a video clip on Tuesday (April 26) that features his collaboration with West, who is now legally known as Ye. It comes after footage of the pair shooting a music video together emerged online earlier this month.

“Cross me so much, I got nails in my hand/City on fire… City on fire,” West can be heard rapping on the track.

Advertisement

Future also revealed that his album, which arrives on April 29, would be called ‘I Never Liked You’.

Check out the clip and the album artwork below:

Future’s new album is the follow-up to the rapper’s 2020 LP ‘High Off Life’, which featured a the likes of Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more.

NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said of ‘High Off Life’: “Despite its glimpses of greatness, though, this album revisits too many of the rapper’s trademark themes to truly make good on his jubilant pre-release promises.”

Advertisement

In February, Future released ‘Worst Day’ – his first solo single in almost two years. It came with an accompanying music video, in which American YouTuber and dating advisor Kevin Samuels plays Future’s therapist, describing himself as a “professional image consultant”.

Future has worked on a number of collaborations in the past two years. In 2020, he teamed up with Swae Lee to work with the Internet Money collective on new song ‘Thrusting’.

Later the same year, Future and Lil Uzi Vert dropped their new collaborative album ‘Pluto x Baby Pluto’. The 16-track collection was executive produced by DJ Esco, and arrived alongside a Hype Williams-directed video for album track ‘That’s It’. The pair released the deluxe edition of the album a week later.

Elsewhere, Future is due to be headlining Rolling Loud Miami in July, alongside Kanye West (billed under his legal name, Ye) and Kendrick Lamar. Tickets are available here.