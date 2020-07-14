Future, Slowthai and more among first names for WOO HAH! 2021

WOO HAH! Festival has announced the first wave of artists for 2021 following the postponement of this year’s edition due to coronavirus.

The Dutch event, initially set to take place this month, was cancelled in April after the country’s government banned all major events until September.

Now due to return between July 9-11 next year, WOO HAH! has today (July 14) unveiled a line-up boasting the likes of Future, Young Thug, AJ Tracey and Slowthai.

Also taking to the stage in Beekse Bergen, Hilvarenbeek will be Adf Samski, Chivv, City Morgue, Iann Diorr and Tiffany Calver. Over 60 more acts are to be announced over the coming months – check out the bill so far below.

FUTURE

YOUNG THUG

ADF SAMSKI

AJ TRACEY

CHIVV, CITY MORGUE

FRENNA, IANN DIOR

JACK HARLOW

LIJPE

MURDA BEATZ

PI’ERRE BOURNE

QLAS & BLACKA

RIMON

S10

SLOWTHAI

TIFFANY CALVER

YUNG LEAN & ZWANGERE GUY

Rudd Lemmen, Festival Director at WOO HAH! said: “Now is the time to look ahead to 2021. Over the past few months, we have been busy organising next year’s event and are proud to welcome Future as the Sunday headliner for WOO HAH! 2021. We will be announcing many more acts for 2021 in the coming months.”

You can find ticket details and more information on WOO HAH!’s official website.

WOO HAH! 2020 was set to be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, who would have been joined by A$AP Ferg, Aitch, Lil Tecca and more across the weekend.