f(x)’s Luna announces long-awaited solo comeback

f(x) vocalist Luna has shared that she is currently preparing to make a solo comeback.

On September 15, the singer revealed via Instagram that she will soon release new solo music. This will mark Luna’s first official solo release since her 2019 digital single ‘Even So’, which also featured the B-side tracks ‘Do You Love Me’ and ‘Bye Bye’.

The f(x) vocalist uploaded photos from a recent shoot with fashion brand Nine West, announcing in the caption that she would soon be making a comeback. “Thank you very much to MeU (the name of f(x)’s fandom) and everyone who waited for me and supported me!! [I feel] excited to be making a comeback after a long time. See you soon,” she wrote, as translated by functionlove.

Advertisement

On the same day, Luna also uploaded an Instagram Story of a coffee truck sent by Korean diet pill and vitamin brand ALL DONE, which reads “looking forward to Luna’s comeback.” The singer thanked the brand in her caption, writing “Preparing for #LunaComeback @alldone_official I love you.”

Luna originally made her solo debut in 2016 with the mini-album ‘Free Somebody’. Since then she has released several digital singles such as ‘Night Reminiscin’’, which featured Yang Da-il, and her 2020 song ‘It Hurts And Hurts’. Additionally, she has established a career as a musical actress, starring in productions such as Mamma Mia! and The Days.

The forthcoming release will also mark the f(x) singer’s first music project after departing longtime agency SM Entertainment in 2019. Earlier this year, she established her own agency, named Grida Entertainment.