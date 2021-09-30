f(x)’s Luna drops luxurious teaser for upcoming solo single

South Korean singer Luna, also a member of girl group f(x), released a teaser image for her long-awaited solo comeback.

On September 29, the K-pop idol took to social media to unveil the first teaser image for her as-yet-untitled forthcoming single. The picture features a headshot of the singer donning a headpiece similar to protective medieval chainmail, embellished with jewels.

“New single coming soon,” Luna wrote in the caption of the posts. Further details of the upcoming release have not been disclosed but are expected in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The reveal of the teaser comes two weeks after Luna first announced that she was preparing to make her first solo comeback in two years. Her last release was her 2019 digital single ‘Even So’, which also featured the B-side tracks ‘Do You Love Me’ and ‘Bye Bye’.

The f(x) vocalist broke the news with an Instagram post where she hinted that she would soon be making a comeback. “Thank you very much to MeU (the name of f(x)’s fandom) and everyone who waited for me and supported me!! [I feel] excited to be making a comeback after a long time. See you soon,” she wrote.

The singer’s upcoming return to music will be her first since departing from her previous agency SM Entertainment in 2019. Luna went on to establish her own label, Grida Entertainment, earlier this year.

Luna originally made her solo debut in 2016 with the mini-album ‘Free Somebody’. Since then she has released several digital singles such as ‘Night Reminiscin’’, which featured Yang Da-il, and her 2020 song ‘It Hurts And Hurts’. Additionally, she has established a career as a musical actress, starring in productions such as Mamma Mia! and The Days.