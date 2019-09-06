Trending:

f(x)’s Amber, Victoria and Luna leave longtime label SM Entertainment

Their departures coincided with the group’s 10th anniversary

Amber Liu, Victoria Song and Luna, members of K-pop quartet f(x), have left their longtime label SM Entertainment. The move coincides with the group’s 10th anniversary.

Liu was the first to announce her departure. On September 1, she shared a handwritten note on Instagram in which she revealed that her contract with the South Korean company had come to an end. “I would like to announce my contract with SM Entertainment has ended today, and I have decided to part ways with the company. From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank everyone who believed in me and have been patient with me all these years,” she wrote. Read the post in its entirety here:

Hi Everyone, I would like to announce my contract with SM Entertainment has ended today and I have decided to part ways with the company. From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank everyone who believed in me and have been so patient with me all these years. I can’t wait to show you what’s in store in this next chapter of my career. Again and always, THANK YOU, love, peace, and boba 😉 안녕하세요 여러분, 오늘부터 SM 엔터테인먼트와의 계약이 종료 됐다고 말씀 드리고 싶습니다. 그동안 저를 믿어주시고 기다려주신 분들에게 깊히 감사드리고 싶어요. 앞으로도 더 열심히 더 열정적인 엠버가 되도록 최선을 다하겠습니다. MeU들 영원히 사랑하고 앞으로도 만나요! 감사합니다!

The Taiwanese-American singer has since signed with the Los Angeles-based Steel Wool Entertainment, home to acts such as Anderson .Paak and Hayley Kiyoko. Liu is currently working on a full-length album, she told Billboard’s Jeff Benjamin.

Four days after Liu’s announcement, Song posted a similar message on her Weibo and Instagram pages. The Chinese singer, who has been pursuing an acting career in China, revealed she had also left SM Entertainment. Song thanked her family and friends for “all the trust and support given”.

“I’m thankful for everything in these 10 years with SM [Entertainment],” Song wrote in Mandarin, as translated by Soompi. “This is a new beginning, a restart to my journey, but I will still be me, I will continue to be myself, not forget the past and move forward.”

Chapter.3 [DIAMOND FOREVER] #victoria #10thanniversary #宋茜 #出道十周年 一眨眼，十年了。2009年9月5号，我站上舞台正式出道。那个时候我已经懂得，只要付出努力就会有收获，运气也很重要，但机会是只给有准备的人的。我只希望自己能抓住所有机会，不留遗憾。而今10周年了，是终点，也是起点。感恩与S.M这十年的所有，我们今后会以一个全新的方式再走下去。这是一个新的开始，重新出发，我还是我，我会继续做自己，不忘初心、勇往直前。我会努力成为更好的自己，坚定信念，认定就不会被轻易改变主意！珍惜每一个机会！珍惜身边每一个人，一切的一切！所以，谢谢那个努力且勇敢的自己，让我可以拥有现在的一切！谢谢我的家人和朋友，感恩所有爱我和我爱的人，能够遇上你们是我的福气。感恩所有的信任与支持，希望我没有辜负你们对我的期望，以后也会全力以赴。所以，你们愿意跟我一起接着走向下一个10年吗？

On the same day, SM Entertainment announced that Luna’s contract with the company had expired. The singer has yet to comment on the matter. The company also said in the same statement that fourth member Krystal Jung, the sister of former Girls’ Generation member Jessica Jung, still has “time remaining” on her contract.

f(x) had debuted in 2009 as a five-piece outfit comprising Liu, Song, Luna, Jung and South Korean singer-actress Sulli. The group became a quartet in 2015 when Sulli took a hiatus from the entertainment industry – she is, however, still represented by SM Entertainment. The status of the group remains unknown as the entertainment agency has yet to announce their disbandment, nor have any of the remaining members officially withdrawn from the quartet.