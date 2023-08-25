Fyre Festival 2 pre-sale tickets sell out as founder Billy McFarland promises cheese sandwiches galore

Pre-sale tickets to Fyre Festival 2 – the second version of the disgraced music festival – have sold out.

Earlier this week, the festival’s founder, Billy McFarland, announced on TikTok that the first 100 pre-sale tickets were up for grabs. Each retailed at $499 a piece with ticket tiers marked as “coming soon” ranging from $799 to $7,999.

Despite the fact that the festival has no lineup, venue, or dates lined up for the event, the first 100 pre-sale tickets have sold out. Speaking to TMZ, McFarland shared that the tickets went “very, very quickly.”

He continued: “No line-up announced, we did not share the location and we sold out the first drop almost instantly. It’s just so incredible to finally have the support to make the Fyre dream a reality and to really share it with the world.”

After being asked if they would be serving cheese sandwiches – the only food that was offered to the attendees at the disastrous festival – McFarland confirmed that he will be cooking up cheese sandwiches alongside Andy King, the same person who was “taking one for the team” by offering up sexual favors in return for a shipment of Evian water, which was held up at customs.

“Our partners are not going to let me do much at the festival, however I am going to be cooking cheese sandwiches with Andy at the actual event,’ McFarland said. “I think it’s as far as they’ll let me go.”

The festival founder also took to Twitter/X to share the news of the sold out tickets. He shared a tweet that read: “Since 2016 FYRE has been the most talked about festival in the world. We now saw this convert to one of the highest priced GA pre-sales in the industry. FYRE is about people from the around the world coming together to pull off the impossible. This time we have incredible support.”

@pyrtbilly 72 Hour Update: 🔗 in bio *the meanest comment gets a free hat ♬ original sound – Billy McFarland

He continued: “I’ll be doing what I love while working with the best logistical and infrastructure partners. In addition, all ticket sale revenue will be held in escrow until the final date is announced. We look forward to surprising the world alongside our partners as we build FYRE and FYRE Festival 2 into the island adventure of a lifetime.”

First developed byMcFarland six years ago, the botched festival Fyre Fest was originally set to run over two weekends on a private beach in the Bahamas but was revealed to be fraudulent once punters arrived on the scene, with inadequate conditions and a lack of food and water. The debacle was then captured in the now-iconic Netflix documentary FYRE.

The festival’s creator was released from prison in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud.

In other news, McFarland previously shared he plans on making a Broadway musical.

He made the announcement on TikTok and in an interview with journalist Adam Glyn. “Instead of like traditional Broadway actors, it’s going to be current music artists, combined with the Broadway format of the play — making fun of me, but also I think sharing some of the good sides as well,” he said of the planned musical, which he has dubbed Fyre Fest 1.5.

Last year, following his release from prison, McFarland also launched a Bahamas treasure hunt venture, called ‘PYRT’. The event was expected to be the subject of a not-yet-released documentary titled ‘After The Fyre’.