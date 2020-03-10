Andy King, the breakout star of last year’s Fyre Festival documentary, is heading out on a UK tour next month. Check out the schedule below.

King appeared in Netflix‘s 2019 film Fyre, which delved into the planning of Billy McFarland’s disastrous Bahamas festival.

The event planner went on to become a viral hit following the documentary’s arrival, with him admitting on camera that he was “prepared to suck dick” in order to secure a shipment of water for Fyre Festival.

Continuing to enjoy his newfound – albeit unexpected – fame, King has confirmed that he’ll be hitting the road for a string of shows in April.

Kicking off in Norwich on April 20, the ‘Fyre-side Chat’ tour will see King recall his experiences working at Fyre Festival over the course of one hour. He will then invite audience members to ask him questions in a 30-minute Q&A session.

“It’s so great to be able to bring Andy King over to the UK for the first time as part of a national tour,” says Native Talks’ Mensa Akwasi.

“The man became a meme after the incredible Fyre Festival documentary and we hope to bring the entertaining speaker to the masses later this month. It’s also very fitting that the documentary is now one year old and we hope to further expand on Andy’s inside knowledge from the best event that never happened.”

King is also due to visit cities such as Brighton, Glasgow, Sheffield, and Newcastle throughout April and into early May. The tour will conclude with a show at University College London on May 2.

Tickets and further information can be found here.

Andy King will appear at:

April 20 – Norwich, UEA

April 21 – Stoke On Trent, Ballroom

April 23 – Brighton, University of Sussex

April 24 – Glasgow, Strath Union (5.30pm) & Queen Margaret Union (8pm)

April 25 – Southampton, The Cube

April 27 – Birmingham, Guild of Students

April 29 – Sheffield. Foundry

April 30 – Newcastle, Venue (6pm) & Teeside SU (8.30pm)

May 1 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

May 2 – London, UCL

This comes after King was given his very own Evian water bottle earlier this year to mark the one-year anniversary of Fyre. The container featured the tagline: “So good you’d do anything for it.”