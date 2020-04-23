Fyre Fest’s Andy King is hosting an online music festival

Fyre Fest event producer Andy King has announced he’ll be hosting a virtual music festival over the coming weekend, commencing on Friday April 24.

King, most infamously known for his preparedness to “suck dick” for a shipment of Evian water, will host the event on Trap Nation and Chill Nation’s YouTube channels. The EDM-centric event will feature A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Yungblud, Chromeo, Channel Tres, RAC, and many more. All proceeds from the online festival will be donated to nonprofit organisations Feeding America and Sweet Relief.

“I’m beyond thrilled to host Room Service this weekend and bring everybody some well-deserved joy and distraction,” said King in a press statement. “This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that’s needed in the world right now.”

King was the unlikely breakout star of Netflix’s Fyre documentary, which aired in early 2019. Since then, he’s reportedly been offered his own show, had a custom Evian water bottle made and is currently travelling across the UK for his ‘Fyre-side Chat’ tour, which kicked off on April 20.

In other Fyre Festival-related news, organiser Billy McFarland recently requested an early prison release due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. McFarland is currently serving his six-year prison sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Elkton, Maryland, after pleading guilty to wire fraud.