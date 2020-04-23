Fyre Fest event producer Andy King has announced he’ll be hosting a virtual music festival this coming weekend, with a lineup featuring Yungblud, Chromeo, Clean Bandit and more.

King shot to fame after appearing in a Netflix documentary about Fyre Festival, where he spoke about his preparedness to “suck dick” for a shipment of Evian water at the music festival-turned-fiasco organised by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule.

He will host the event, dubbed Room Service Festival 2020, on Trap Nation and Chill Nation’s YouTube channels from April 24 to 26. Other artists the EDM-heavy event will feature include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ambar Lucid, mxmtoon, Channel Tres, RAC, and more.

All proceeds from the online festival will be donated to nonprofit organisations Feeding America and Sweet Relief.

Watch the trailer for Room Service Festival below:

“I’m beyond thrilled to host Room Service this weekend and bring everybody some well-deserved joy and distraction,” said King in a press statement. “This festival gives us a chance to translate the anniversary of Fyre into some real good that’s needed in the world right now.”

King was the unlikely breakout star of Netflix’s Fyre documentary, which aired in early 2019. Since then, he’s reportedly been offered his own show, had a custom Evian water bottle made and before the pandemic hit, was due to embark on a ‘Fyre-side Chat’ tour of the UK in late April.

In other Fyre Festival-related news, organiser Billy McFarland recently requested an early prison release due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. McFarland is currently serving his six-year prison sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Elkton, Maryland, after pleading guilty to wire fraud.