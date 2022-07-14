Hear G-Dragon sing Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’

G-Dragon has shared a partial cover of the classic Elvis Presley song ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’.

Earlier today (July 14), the K-pop veteran took to his personal Instagram page to upload an abridged 47-second version of the classic 1961 Presley song ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’. G-Dragon’s take on the track is also notably stripped back in instrumentation, with his vocals only accompanied by piano.

The clip uploaded to the Big Bang member’s page included several edited photos of Presley and himself, distorted with a number of classic film filters. The post was paired with a caption that read “GD + EP + BL = TCB”. The acronyms appear to stand for “G-Dragon + Elvis Presley + Baz Luhrmann = Taking Care of Business” – the last phrase being a mantra of Presley’s as well as the name of the rock icon’s backing band.

G-Dragon’s Presley cover is the latest in a string of teasers that fans speculate are leading to a collaboration with Luhrmann, who wrote and directed the 2022 biopic Elvis. During a recent interview with MBC News, the Australian filmmaker shared that he was currently working with “K-pop icons” on new music.

Though Luhrmann did not name names, there have been rumours that he is working with G-Dragon and BLACKPINK’s Lisa after G-Dragon shared several posts and stories to his Instagram account with the director and his labelmate.

In the same interview with MBC News, Luhrmann also spoke about the “direct connections” Elvis Presley shared with the K-pop genre. “The fact that the [American] GI’s brought rock and roll into Korea early on and it mixed with local talent,” Luhrmann said. He also described Presley as the “first-ever idol” in a separate press conference, per The Korea Times.

G-Dragon’s Big Bang – completed by Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung – returned in April with the single ‘Still Life’, their first new music since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’. It was also their first project as a quartet following the departure of disgraced ex-member Seungri.