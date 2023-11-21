G-Dragon’s hair and nails reportedly test negative for drugs

South Korean musician G-Dragon has reportedly tested negative for drugs in his hair and nails.

Korea JoongAng Daily reported today (November 21) that the Big Bang member has allegedly tested negative for drugs in his fingernails and toenails. A day prior (November 20), Yonhap New Agency reported that a sample of the singer’s hair had also tested negative.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the two tests “mean that the singer has likely not used drugs for up to a year”. The publication notes that hair tests can detect drug use dating back a year, while nail tests range around six months.

G-Dragon was first booked by police for suspected drug use in late-October. At the time, the singer released a statement through his lawyer denying the allegations against him, claiming that he has “never used drugs”.

The Big Bang member later appeared for police questions and a urine drug test on November 6. Following the questioning, G-Dragon told media that he tested negative for drugs and had “asked the police to carry out an emergency extensive test”.

A day after his police questioning, the singer took to his personal Instagram with a post that seemingly addressed his current legal troubles. “Justice will prevail,” he wrote. “Everything will go in its right way in the end.”

Last week, on November 13, G-Dragon reiterated his innocence in an interview with South Korean news network Yonhap News TV. During the interview, he also denied allegations that he had tried to “tamper with evidence”.

G-Dragon is the latest South Korean celebrity to be investigated by police over alleged drug use, following Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun and Hellbound star Yoo Ah-in.